Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,360 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $40,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Model N by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Model N by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 129,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $3,242,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.34. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,780. The company has a market cap of $933.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.94. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

