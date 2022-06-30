Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $409.00

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 409 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 411.60 ($5.05), with a volume of 237346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 437.40 ($5.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.95) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of £630.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 548.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 713.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

