Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,232 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $593,070,000 after buying an additional 1,405,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

