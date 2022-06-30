Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,025 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 163.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $225.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

