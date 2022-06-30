Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 209,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.