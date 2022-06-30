Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

