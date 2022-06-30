Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $291.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.00. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.