Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $124.36 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

