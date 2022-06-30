Monavale Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $289,064.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $403.93 or 0.02140584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00271038 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002451 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003282 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,203 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.