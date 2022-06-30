Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.00 ($61.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moncler from €68.50 ($72.87) to €67.00 ($71.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.38.

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. Moncler has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

