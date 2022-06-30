MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Down 6.4%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $279.89 and last traded at $279.89. Approximately 39,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,830,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.89.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.25.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,309 shares of company stock valued at $31,453,225. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 6.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

