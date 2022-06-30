MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

MDB stock traded down $23.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.43. 11,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,970. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.15 and its 200 day moving average is $370.25.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,309 shares of company stock valued at $31,453,225 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

