Morgan Stanley Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $66.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock worth $3,027,591 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,905,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5,440.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 298,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,987,000 after purchasing an additional 293,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

