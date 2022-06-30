MovieBloc (MBL) Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $34.84 million and $6.43 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.96 or 0.99957222 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

