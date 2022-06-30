MX TOKEN Price Down 5.1% This Week (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MX TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00006676 BTC on popular exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $126.47 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MX TOKEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,947.40 or 1.00013568 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.

MX TOKEN Coin Profile

MX TOKEN (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MX TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.