My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $554,581.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00193973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00920129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00081204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016048 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,189,358 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

