Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,661. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $110.00.
