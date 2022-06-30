Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,661. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and front-line workers; and operates Mindleap, a digital telehealth platform that provides access to mental health services, as well as psychedelic integration services, including psychedelic aftercare and wellness services.

