Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.70

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.
About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabtesco (NCTKF)
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.