Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Trading Up 6.3%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 14,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 21,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

About Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.