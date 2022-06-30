National Bank Financial Weighs in on Rogers Communications’ Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion.
