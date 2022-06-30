Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £416,894.46 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.79.

Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.

