Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of £416,894.46 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.79.
Nautilus Marine Services Company Profile (LON:NAUT)
Read More
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.