nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.
NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.58. 9,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $63,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
