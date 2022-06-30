nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.58. 9,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.26.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $63,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.