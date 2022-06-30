Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $35.06 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $35.06 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,891.57 or 0.99730650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00038435 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00024835 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

