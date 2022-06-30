NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.95.

NTAP traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.53. 9,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

