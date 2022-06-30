Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after buying an additional 476,263 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,990,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.08.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.