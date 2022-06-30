Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000310 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00106950 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.