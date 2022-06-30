New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of New Century AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.93) on Thursday. New Century AIM VCT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.98. The firm has a market cap of £5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Michael David Barnard purchased 30,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,745.16 ($31,585.28).

New Century AIM VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in long term capital growth through investment in unquoted companies and a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies primarily quoted on AIM. The fund may also invest in companies traded on the OFEX trading facility.

