New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 5,650 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

NYSE:SYF traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 111,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

