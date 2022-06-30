New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,220. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

