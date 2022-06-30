New England Research & Management Inc. Has $627,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.96. 62,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.19.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.