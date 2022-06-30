New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 240.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $74.82. 169,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,246,788. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

