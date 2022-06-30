New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,077 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,561 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,821 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.41. 155,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,260,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.