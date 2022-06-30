New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $547,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after buying an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $22,899,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $22,861,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 474,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. 60,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

