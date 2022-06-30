New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after buying an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after buying an additional 153,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,192. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.86. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.