New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 24,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 79,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

