New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. CSX comprises 2.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,471,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $38.63.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
