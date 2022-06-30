New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. CSX comprises 2.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,471,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.