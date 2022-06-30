Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $6.41

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.13. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 110 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $813.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.48 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 92.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

