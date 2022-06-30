Nexalt (XLT) Reaches Market Cap of $220.32

Nexalt (XLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Nexalt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Nexalt has a total market capitalization of $220.32 and approximately $83.00 worth of Nexalt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexalt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.88 or 0.01917230 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00087462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Nexalt Profile

XLT uses the hashing algorithm. Nexalt’s total supply is 38,215,855 coins and its circulating supply is 33,111,967 coins. Nexalt’s official website is nexalt.org . Nexalt’s official Twitter account is @NexaltOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexalt is a fork of Litecoin. Nexalt proposes a cryptocurrency coin based on MLC.MLC is an acronym for Multi-Level-Coin and is an idea that integrates the concept of Multi-Level-Marketing in a decentralizedmannerIt is obvious that Nexalt is implementing MLC concepts to unify best features of MLM and crypto. This combination is acquired by applying Proof-of-Network in Nexalt. Nexalt uses MLC in Litecoin as a tool to make the crypto asset more valuable and marketable for the crypto community. Whitepaper “

