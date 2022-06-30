NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 23.7%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shares traded down 23.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 146,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 162,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

