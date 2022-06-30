NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.29

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.

Get NEXT alerts:

About NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.