NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.29

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.
About NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXT (NXGPY)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.