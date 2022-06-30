Nichols (LON:NICL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,105.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,105 ($13.56) and last traded at GBX 1,123.31 ($13.78), with a volume of 15524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155 ($14.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.26) price objective on shares of Nichols in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £409.74 million and a PE ratio of -18.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,295.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,355.86.

In other news, insider Andrew Milne acquired 1,688 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($14.53) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,519.59). Also, insider David Rattigan bought 150 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,272 ($15.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,908 ($2,340.82).

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

