Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 87715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
NHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective on the stock. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$51.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)
Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
