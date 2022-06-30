Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 87715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

NHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective on the stock. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$51.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 59,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,385,642 shares in the company, valued at C$8,000,533.84. Also, Director Keyvan Salehi bought 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$322,000. Insiders acquired 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $228,540 in the last three months.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

