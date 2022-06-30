NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Boosted by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $104.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,607. The firm has a market cap of $163.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.54. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

