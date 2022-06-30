NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average of $133.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

