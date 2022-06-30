NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.98

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 163991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.
About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)
Further Reading
