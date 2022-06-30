NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE:NL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%.
About NL Industries (Get Rating)
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.
