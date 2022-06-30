Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nocopi Technologies stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

