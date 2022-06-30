Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nocopi Technologies stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Nocopi Technologies (Get Rating)
