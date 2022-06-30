North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.85

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.85 and last traded at C$13.85, with a volume of 45480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$401.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.80.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.74 per share, with a total value of C$187,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$187,400. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 546,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,830,479.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

