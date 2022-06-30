Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS NECB opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other Northeast Community Bancorp news, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,423 shares of company stock worth $267,366 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

