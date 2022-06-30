NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.85

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.87, with a volume of 60656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

